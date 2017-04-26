Local places to drop off your medication on National Drug Take Back Day

Have any expired or unwanted medication?
Several police departments and pharmacies are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide initiative which aims to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
Only unwanted, unused or expired medication will be accepted. Locations will not be able to accept sharp objects like syringes or needles as part of the prescription drug take back program.
Here are some local locations:
Norfolk
- Norfolk State University Police Department: 2501 Corprew Avenue
- Norfolk Police Department – 3rd Division: 901 Asbury Avenue
- Norfolk Police Operations Center: 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
- Norfolk Police Training Center: 2500 N. Military Highway
- Newport News Police South Precinct: 3303 Jefferson Avenue
- Newport News Central Precinct: 611 Dresden Drive
- Newport News North Precinct: 368 DeShazor Drive
Portsmouth
- Portsmouth Police Headquarters: 711 Crawford Street
- Portsmouth Fire Station #3: 4001 River Shore Road
- Safety Town: 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard
Chesapeake
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office: 401 Albemarle Drive
- Chesapeake Police Department – 2nd Precinct: 1209 20th Street
- Chesapeake Police Department – 3rd Precinct: 949 N. George Washington Highway
- Chesapeake Police Department – 4th Precinct: 4764 Station House Road
- Virginia State Police – Area 47 Station: 1557 S. Military Highway
Isle of Wight
- Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office: 17110 Monument Cir, Windsor, VA 23487
Suffolk
- Bennett’s Creek Pharmacy: 3219 Bridge Road
- Rite Aid Pharmacy: 515 N. Main Street
Hampton
- Hampton Sheriff’s Office: 136 Kings Way
- Sentara Careplex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Drive
- Langley AFB Hospital Pharmacy: 77 Nealy Avenue, Building 256
- Langely AFB Satellite Pharmacy: 51 Spaatz Drive, Building 291
Williamsburg/Yorktown/Poquoson
- Williamsburg Police Department: 425 Armistead Avenue
- James City County Police Department: 4600 Opportunity Way
- York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office: 5338-D George Washington Memorial Highway
- Poquoson Pharmacy Parking Lot: 498 Wythe Creek Road
Moyock
- Todd’s Pharmacy: 532-A Caratoke Highway
Gloucester County/Smithfield
- Gloucester Pharmacy: 7453 Hargett Boulevard
- Smithfield Police Department Parking Lot: 913 South Church Street
Hertford
- Perquimans Sheriff’s Office: 110 N. Church Street
Click here to search for more locations.
