Local places to drop off your medication on National Drug Take Back Day

Have any expired or unwanted medication?

Several police departments and pharmacies are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide initiative which aims to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

Only unwanted, unused or expired medication will be accepted. Locations will not be able to accept sharp objects like syringes or needles as part of the prescription drug take back program.

Here are some local locations:

Norfolk

Norfolk State University Police Department: 2501 Corprew Avenue

Norfolk Police Department – 3rd Division: 901 Asbury Avenue

Norfolk Police Operations Center: 3661 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

Norfolk Police Training Center: 2500 N. Military Highway

Newport News

Newport News Police South Precinct: 3303 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News Central Precinct: 611 Dresden Drive

Newport News North Precinct: 368 DeShazor Drive Portsmouth Portsmouth Police Headquarters: 711 Crawford Street

Portsmouth Fire Station #3: 4001 River Shore Road

Safety Town: 4404 Deep Creek Boulevard Chesapeake Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office: 401 Albemarle Drive

Chesapeake Police Department – 2nd Precinct: 1209 20th Street

Chesapeake Police Department – 3rd Precinct: 949 N. George Washington Highway

Chesapeake Police Department – 4th Precinct: 4764 Station House Road

Virginia State Police – Area 47 Station: 1557 S. Military Highway

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office: 17110 Monument Cir, Windsor, VA 23487

Suffolk

Bennett’s Creek Pharmacy: 3219 Bridge Road

Rite Aid Pharmacy: 515 N. Main Street

Hampton

Hampton Sheriff’s Office: 136 Kings Way

Sentara Careplex Hospital: 3000 Coliseum Drive

Langley AFB Hospital Pharmacy: 77 Nealy Avenue, Building 256

Langely AFB Satellite Pharmacy: 51 Spaatz Drive, Building 291

Williamsburg/Yorktown/Poquoson

Williamsburg Police Department: 425 Armistead Avenue

James City County Police Department: 4600 Opportunity Way

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office: 5338-D George Washington Memorial Highway

Poquoson Pharmacy Parking Lot: 498 Wythe Creek Road

Moyock

Todd’s Pharmacy: 532-A Caratoke Highway

Gloucester County/Smithfield

Gloucester Pharmacy: 7453 Hargett Boulevard

Smithfield Police Department Parking Lot: 913 South Church Street

Hertford

Perquimans Sheriff’s Office: 110 N. Church Street

