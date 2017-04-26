Is the American Dream dead? Some immigrants say they choose to live it every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - America is known for being the home of immigrants. A second chance for those seeking a new and better life. But now, tensions are rising over immigration.

Is the American Dream dead in the current climate? Some immigrants say no, they are living it every day.

A former Navy Commander, a dentist, a doctor, and a businessman all have different daily routines but they make up the fabric of the Hampton Roads community. They are examples of what has always made America great. They are immigrants choosing the American Dream.

"In America, if you work hard, anybody can be anybody," said Tuan Anh Nguyen.

"Always, always appreciate what you got here," said Johnny Nguyen, the owner of Pho 79 restaurants in Hampton Roads.

They lead different lives today, but how they got here is incredibly similar.

On April 30, 1975 Saigon, the Capitol of South Vietnam fell and all of Vietnam became a communist country.

"That morning, I vividly remember there was a tank [that] came across the bridge," said Tuan Nguyen.

Almost a million people tried to escape the communist country. Many didn't make it. Those who did used the experience as motivation.

Now, some of them live in Hampton Roads and say the American Dream is possible because they are living it.

