Get some Zs: National Sleep Awareness Week

Norfolk, VA - It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, and the folks at the Leesa Mattress Company want you to get a good night’s sleep.

“A lot of work’s gone into the design of it,” said CEO David Wolfe on News 3 This Morning.

The mattress company has a local tie. The company is named after a Wolfe family friend from Cape Henry Collegiate.

“Better sleep is very important to us,” said Mitch Murphy, the mattress designer at Leesa. “We’re always working through that sleep experience."

Murphy said they work with athletes, like Michael Phelps and the Washington Redskins, to better understand the relationship between sleep and performance.

On the Leesa website, their scientific advisor shares four key areas better sleep can improve your life: