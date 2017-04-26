Ex-soldier laughed while killing her service dog as boyfriend recorded

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. – A former soldier and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after police say she tied her service dog to a tree and shot it several times in the head while her boyfriend videotaped the act.

Marinna Rollins and Jared Heng were arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Cumberland County, North Carolina. They’re charged with animal cruelty, a felony.

According to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WTVD, the pair took the gray-and-white male pit bill named Cami to a wooded area earlier this month.

Rollins shot the dog four times, authorities said, and is heard laughing in the video as she does it.

“It’s been real Cami. I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re my puppy but …,” the woman in the video says.

The dog belonged to Rollins and was her emotional support animal, Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Swain told CNN.

In the video, the man — who deputies say is Heng — then asks to shoot the animal.

“I want to pop him,” the man says.

The pair is then seen dumping the dog into a shallow grave and draping a sheet over him.

The disturbing footage quickly made its rounds on Facebook.

WNCN says a close friend of Rollins uploaded the video of the shooting hoping it would get attention and lead to some sort of punishment.

Rollins ended at Fort Bragg in January of 2017; Heng is still on active duty there, WNCN said.

Cami was adopted by Rollins back in 2016 from the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. He was known at the time as Huey.

Both suspects are in the Cumberland County jail. Their bond is set at $25,000 each.