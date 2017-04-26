Coast Guard rescues two people from damaged sailboat off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday from a damaged sailboat 13 miles south of Cape Hatteras.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received notification at 6 a.m. that the 43-foot sailboat Nanette had a fouled propeller due to heavy weather conditions and was requesting assistance.

The Coast Guard sent a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Station Hatteras Inlet, a C-130 Hercules aircrew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch.

Air crews provided assistance as the MLB crew towed the sailboat through heavy weather conditions. The crew of Cutter Rollin Fritch met the MLB crew and switched the tow, towing the sailboat to Beaufort Inlet where a TowBoatUS crew took over.

The Nanette is currently being towed to Portside Marina in Morehead City.

No injuries or pollution was reported.