41 military moms-to-be receive group baby shower in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Operation Shower hosted a group shower for 41 Norfolk-area military moms-to-be Tuesday.

All of the moms are spouses of active duty or deployed members of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. Some are active duty themselves.

The shower took place inside the Norfolk Waterside Marriott and was hosted by radio personality Mary Kathryn “Woo Woo” Wood.

Each mother-to-be received a “Shower in a Box,” which included high-quality products from mothers and babies donated by companies including Hazen Jewelry and 4Moms.

“In the military, families serve too; Operation Shower was created because typically military moms are the ones who hold it all together at home while their spouses proudly serve our country,” said Morrissey. “We are very appreciative to the amazing women of 41’s First Mates for joining with us to show these courageous women some love and thanks for their innumerable sacrifices, while providing a platform for the moms to share camaraderie and celebrate this milestone with others in the same situation.”

The event was the third Operation Shower event sponsored by 41’s First Mates, a grass roots group dedicated to supporting USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier personnel and their families.

Doro Bush Koch, the daughter of former President Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush, delivered remarks and read a letter from President Bush addressed to the military moms.

Kristi Pennington, wife of USS George H.W. Bush Commanding Officer, Captain Will Pennington, also expressed words of encouragement to the moms.