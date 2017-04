Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National DNA Day commemorates the completion of the Human Genome Project in April 2003, and the discovery of DNA's double helix in 1953.

Virginia Oncology Associates wants to remind folks of the importance of exploring your family history to look for warning signs for cancer and consider having genetic testing as a tool to help if warranted.

Presented by

Virginia Oncology Associates

virginiacancer.com