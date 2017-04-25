× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding again today

***A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for most of the Southside, Peninsula, and Eastern Shore. Minor tidal flooding is expected near high tide (8 AM – 9 AM).***

Rain, storms, wind, and flooding… An area of low pressure will drift north today, over central and eastern Virginia. We will see mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Rain will be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. It will be windy again today, especially this morning, with gusts to 30+ mph. Minor tidal flooding is expected near times of high tide, 8 to 9 AM for most locations. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon.

Clouds will stick around but showers will become more scattered through this evening. Winds will relax tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

As the low moves up the East Coast, rain will begin to move out Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, trending toward partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers may linger but it will be much less soggy than the past few days. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for Wednesday and warm into the mid 80s with more sunshine to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 25th

1975 Severe Thunderstorms Southeast Virginia, Tornadoes Eastern Coastal Virginia

2014 EF-1/EF-2 Tornadoes Chowan to Pasquotank

