THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 4/26 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 9:59 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, April 24, 2017

The 100 -- "DNR" -- Image HU409b_0214 -- Pictured (L-R): Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Paige Turco as Abby -- Credit: Jeff Weddell /The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“DNR” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

CLARKE STRUGGLES TO KEEP THE PEACE — Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) go on a quest. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) struggles to keep the peace after word of Jaha’s (Isaiah Washington) discovery spreads. Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#409). Original airdate 4/26/2017.