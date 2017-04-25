Takeover Tuesday: Join us on Instagram as Reporter Kim Cung takes over!

SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 4/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:33 pm, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, April 24, 2017

Supernatural --"The Future" -- SN1219a_0283.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam, Courtney Ford as Kelly Kline and Misha Collins as Castiel -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“The Future” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

KELLY MAKES A BOLD CHOICE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) comes up with a way to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pellegrino) baby but Castiel (Misha Collins) has something else in mind for Kelly (guest star Courtney Ford).  Dean (Jensen Ackles) is furious when he finds out someone stole the colt.  Kelly makes a bold choice about the baby’s future.  Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Berens & Meredith Glynn (#1219).  Original airdate 4/27/2017.