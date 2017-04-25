× SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 4/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Future” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

KELLY MAKES A BOLD CHOICE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) comes up with a way to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pellegrino) baby but Castiel (Misha Collins) has something else in mind for Kelly (guest star Courtney Ford). Dean (Jensen Ackles) is furious when he finds out someone stole the colt. Kelly makes a bold choice about the baby’s future. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Berens & Meredith Glynn (#1219). Original airdate 4/27/2017.