Steelers WR Martavis Bryant reinstated by NFL

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – After being suspended without pay since March 2016 for multiple violations of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis, the club announced Tuesday.

Bryant may join the Steelers at the training facility and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant’s clinical resources in Pittsburgh, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Bryant’s progress. Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement.

“Martavis Bryant has followed the protocol and has been conditionally reinstated by the National Football League,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We appreciate that he has taken the necessary steps in an effort to get his personal life in order. We also understand this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all of the conditions of his reinstatement.”

Bryant, selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, caught 16 touchdown passes his first two seasons in the league – just 24 career games. He also has one career rushing touchdown.

Earlier this offseason, in addition to receiving confirmation quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will return in 2017, the Steelers placed the franchise tag on All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell and made Antonio Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Last season, Pittsburgh played in the AFC Championship.