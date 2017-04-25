President Trump to speak at U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony

President Donald J. Trump will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance (DOR) ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.
The president acknowledged the deaths of 6 million Jewish people in a video statement:
On Yom HaShoah, we look back at the darkest chapter of human history. We mourn, we remember, we pray, and we pledge: Never again. I say it, never again.
The mind cannot fathom the pain, the horror, and the loss. Six million Jews, two-thirds of the Jews in Europe, murdered by the Nazi genocide. They were murdered by an evil that words cannot describe, and that the human heart cannot bear.
On this Holocaust Remembrance Day, we tell the stories of the fathers, mothers and children, whose lives were extinguished and whose love was torn from this earth. We also tell the stories of courage in the face of death, humanity in the face of barbarity, and the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.