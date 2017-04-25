People Taking Action: Virginia Beach woman bags meals for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A special volunteer at St. Matthews Catholic Church was recognized for her big heart and generous work.

Krisann Zoby was nominated for the News 3 People Taking Action Award from a friend who said she was one of the most generous Christian women she'd ever met.

Zoby heads a society that bags meals for people in need. The meals are put together by volunteers and assembled for pickup and delivery.

Zoby is even known to keep a few bags in her car to give out to those in need on the streets.

Friends said Zoby will even take someone to a doctors appointment or deliver meals, medications, and groceries to those who need it.

In addition to the People Taking Action Award, Zoby was also presented with a $300 gift card from our partners at Southern Bank.