‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ leads to 62 arrests in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – After a successful operation in Chesapeake, 62 people have been arrested.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Unit partnered with the Chesapeake Police Department Warrant Unit for a warrant sweep called ‘Operation Spring Cleaning.’

In total, 17 teams comprised of close to 60 officers attempted 524 warrants over two days.

The members of the team included law enforcement officers from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Probation and Parole Office, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and United States Marshals Service CARFTF Task Force.

Officers in the operation conducted one drug related search warrant and it resulted in three new drug-related charges.

62 individuals with outstanding warrants were also arrested in the operation. A total of 87 warrants were serviced.

Of the warrants 48 were for felonies, 34 were misdemeanors, and five were summonses.