New law in Virginia aims help protect the mentally ill behind bars

Hampton Roads, Va. – Treatment of prisoners in Hampton Roads was put into the limelight after the death of Jamycheal Mitchell sparked outrage.

The mentally ill 24 year-old died in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail while waiting for a bed at a mental health hospital which was an order by a judge.

But an investigation revealed the court order never made it into the right hands and just sat in file drawer and was discovered five days after his death.