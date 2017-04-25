Elizabeth City drug trafficker sentenced after $80K found in washing machine

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – A man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and other charges.

42-year-old Davon Kelly Bennett was sentenced to 240 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin and marijuana; and money laundering by concealment.

Bennett was also sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime to run consecutively to the 240-month sentence, for a total sentence of 300 months.

According to the Department of Justice Bennett will be on supervised release for five years when he is released.

Bennett also had to forfeit several motor vehicles and firearms, as well as pay back $1,000,000 which represented the gross proceeds of his drug trafficking.

A jury convicted Bennett of the charges on October 20, 2016.

On March 4, 2015, detectives with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a search warrant at Bennett’s home at 1300 Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City.

During the search, $81,047 was seized from Bennett’s washing machine, the DOD said.

Detectives also found more than $10,000, three firearms, and titles to multiple motor vehicles registered in the names of nominee owners in Bennett’s bedroom.

92 grams of marijuana, a vacuum sealer, two sets of digital scales, and two money counters were also in the house, as well as 180 grams of marijuana in a shed on the property.

Motor vehicles parked at the residence, including a Honda Odyssey, were searched the following day.

Detectives recovered three kilograms of cocaine, 789 grams of heroin, $60,100 and a stolen .38 caliber revolver from a hidden compartment in the floor board of the Honda Odyssey.

Evidence proved that Bennett had conspired to traffic narcotics, including over 45 kilograms of cocaine, since 2000 and had paid associates to register motor vehicles in their names to conceal his drug proceeds.

Bennett and his associates had been subjects of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation Dare Devil, a long-term investigation conducted by several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.