Delta to offer new nonstop flights from Norfolk to Boston

NORFOLK, Va. – Delta will be offering its customers more nonstop flights starting in September.

The airline announced Tuesday that they will be offering more flights and new destinations.

Delta will be flying nonstop to Boston from Norfolk beginning September 10.

The airline also added the service to Boston from Austin, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, Jacksonville, Florida, and Buffalo, New York.

“Delta is committed to being Boston’s global carrier of choice with service that meets the needs of both business and leisure travelers,” said Bob Cortelyou, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “Our growing network is built to support the diverse travel demands of our customers with unparalleled overall operational performance, and innovative products and services.”

