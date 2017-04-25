× Chimney Hill neighbors come out in crowds to discuss recent violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Chimney Hill community believe they’ve had enough and people living there came out in crowds for a special meeting to discuss recent crime in the area.

The meeting, originally scheduled for inside the association building, had to be moved outside because of the turnout. Recent violence including a home hit with bullets Easter weekend and two shootings one week ago motivated more than 100 neighbors to show up.

“I was very very touched by the number of people that came out,” said B. Theron Williams, who said he was the second homeowner in the community.

But he, along with other neighbors and police acknowledged nowhere near this number come to regularly scheduled association meetings. Many people remarked they did not know when those meetings took place, but now that information is out there.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for everybody to show up and actually be a part of the community that they’re obviously voicing their opinion on that they’re frustrated,” said Richelle Jones.

Jones said the meeting did get heated when discussing the basketball court, which is where a local Mom said her teen daughter as assaulted and robbed, as she said is shown in a cell phone video. Police could not comment much, but records show they are investigating an assault and robbery.

“A lot of people seemed concerned that we moved the basketball court from right next to the association building and now it’s across the street, out of sight out of mind,” said Jones.

Williams said he raised three children into successful adults in Chimney Hill and is concerned about the perception people have of the neighborhood.

“My concern tonight is we don’t really have a police problem. The police have served this community well and it’s not a bad community,” said Williams, who feels the association isn’t doing all they can.

“They only care about their footprint. Their office building and their swimming pool and the little play area to the back over there,” said Williams.

But moving forward, many neighbors say they are hopeful.

“I feel the community is finally coming together and is able to see the problems that we’re having and recognize that we need to do something ourselves,” said Jones.

The next neighborhood watch training is scheduled for May 10 at the Bayside Rec Center from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.