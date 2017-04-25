Authorities searching for man after improper release at Henrico Jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man who was mistakenly released from Henrico Jail East by a deputy Tuesday, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said the inmate was serving time for violating two Protective orders. Investigators have not released the man’s name at this time.

The man is described as a white male, 5′ 10” tall, 240 pounds, with Gray hair and hazel eyes.

Sources say that the New Kent Sheriff’s Office, Henrico Police, and State Police are doing an active search around Rt. 30 for the suspect.

The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office have not released any information about the improper release at this time.

This comes one week after two men unsuccessfully attempted to escape the jail.