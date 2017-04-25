Authorities investigate Newport News home invasion, assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted by a man who broke into her home.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Parish Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 21-year-old Newport News woman.

THe victim told police that between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., an unknown man rang the doorbell to her house and asked her if her mother was home.

The victim told the man that her mother was not there and he left.

A short time later, the man returned and rang the doorbell again.

The victim answered the door and the man asked for directions. Then, the man grabbed the victim and implied he had a weapon.

He entered the home and demanded the woman’s car keys. When the victim tried to hit the man, he hit her in the face.

The man stole a tablet from the house and ran away heading northbound on Parish Avenue.

The victim sustained a swollen face from the incident.