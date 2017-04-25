× ARROW new episode, Wednesday 4/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Dangerous Liaisons” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR CHASE INTENSIFIES — Oliver (Stephen Amell), Team Arrow, ARGUS and the SCPD kick off a citywide manhunt for Adrian Chase (Josh Segurra). Helix tells Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) they have a way to find Chase but they will need something big, and illegal, from her in return. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Elizabeth Kim (#519). Original airdate 4/26/2017.