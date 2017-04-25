Takeover Tuesday: Join us on Instagram as Reporter Kim Cung takes over!

ARROW new episode, Wednesday 4/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 9:58 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01AM, April 24, 2017

Arrow -- "Dangerous Liaisons" -- Image AR519b_0171.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Kacey Rohl as Alena -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Dangerous Liaisons” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH FOR CHASE INTENSIFIES — Oliver (Stephen Amell), Team Arrow, ARGUS and the SCPD kick off a citywide manhunt for Adrian Chase (Josh Segurra).  Helix tells Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) they have a way to find Chase but they will need something big, and illegal, from her in return.  Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Elizabeth Kim (#519).  Original airdate 4/26/2017.