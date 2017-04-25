A piper and a preview of the Virginia International Tattoo on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia International Tattoo brings more than a thousand performers, including military bands, drill teams, and pipe and drum bands from nations around the world, along with Celtic dancers, choirs, and more, for a spectacle like no other.

Members of the Canadian Forces Base Trenton 8 Wing Pipes and Drums join us for a preview.

Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival.

2017 Virginia International Tattoo

Over There: 100 Years of America and Our Allies

April 27- April 30

Scope Arena, Norfolk

vafest.org