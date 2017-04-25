80-year-old Elizabeth City woman says she was hit in head during attempted robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police responded to a home on March 8 after a report of an attempted robbery.

Around 12 p.m., Dot Lane, 80, said two males had entered her home and demanded money.

Lane told police one of the suspects hit her in the head and after the confrontation they fled the area.

No money was stolen from Lane, according to police.

EMS crews responded to the area but Lane refused treatment.

The suspects are described as two thin built black males that were wearing grey hooded sweatshirts and black jeans.

They were last seen heading in the direction of Hickory Village Mobile Home Park.

If you have any information that can help police call 252-621-7107.

