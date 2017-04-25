20-year-old sent to hospital following Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A 20-year-old Hampton man was sent to the hospital after being shot Monday evening.

It happened in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area when he heard several gunshots. He was struck once by a bullet.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.