Water main break causes a delay at two Newport News schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two Newport News schools will be delayed two hours Monday morning because of a nearby water main break.

Newport News emergency communication center says the break happened just before midnight Sunday on Jefferson Avenue near Wilcox Lane.

The two schools effected are Carver Elementary School and Crittenden Middle School.

Michelle Price, spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, says that Crittenden Middle School will open at 10:10 a.m. for students and staff, while Carver Elementary School will open at 10:20 a.m.

This change will also delay the school bus pick up times, according to the school district.

Newport News public works are on scene now to repair the break. At this time, there is no estimate time on when it will be fixed.