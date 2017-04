CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police officers from two cities were called to investigate a shooting that took place Monday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Police, a man was shot on Queen City Road near Providence Road around 11:40 a.m.

Chesapeake Police said the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown.

News 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Download the News 3 app for updates.