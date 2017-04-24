Peninsula Health District searching for dog after person bit

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A person was bit by a dog in the area of Guildford Lane, in the Wellington Subdivision of James City County on April 22.

The Peninsula Health District is looking for the dog and if it is not found the victim may have to go through post exposure shots for the prevention of rabies.

The dog is described as a 40 pound black, white, and brown, possible beagle mix. If the dog is located the animal will not be taken away from its owner.

It will be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

If you have seen an animal that fits the dog’s description call the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277.