Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More storms, some flooding

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Had enough rain yet? It looks like we have one more day of showers and storms before we dry out and warm up.

However, tonight and tomorrow we will add the threat for some tidal flooding to the mix. With a gusty east and northeast wind, we can expect minor flooding at times of high tide through early on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and through the day on Tuesday. It will be a bit warmer with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

The rain should finally come to an end by early on Wednesday. We will start the day with some lingering clouds before the sunshine breaks out by the afternoon. It will be a pleasant day with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Then we move into a hot pattern. From Thursday through Sunday we can expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th 1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

