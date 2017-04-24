× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain, storms, and wind

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy, soggy, and windy start to the week… An area of low pressure is going to drift across the Carolinas today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Watch out for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms but our threat for severe weather is low. Expect persistent northeast winds today, gusting to near 25 mph. The strong winds will likely trigger minor tidal flooding during times of high tide. It will still be cool today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds, rain, storms, and wind will continue for tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

The area of low pressure will start to drift north on Tuesday, moving over central and eastern Virginia. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with shower and storms. Like today, rain could be heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. It will be windy again tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph. Minor tidal flooding is possible again.

As the low moves up the East Coast, rain will move out early Wednesday and clouds will clear through the day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for Wednesday and warm into the 80s with more sunshine to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%), Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%), Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE/E 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 24th 1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.