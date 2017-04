JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A man died after a single vehicle crash Monday morning.

Police said 66-year-old Dennis Francis Shea died after his Volvo sedan went off the roadway on Williamsburg West Drive near the intersection of Westbury Hills.

Shea went off the right side of the road and hit a tree which caused the vehicle to spin and land on the edge of a pond, according to police.

Shea was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.