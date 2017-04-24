× iZOMBIE new episode, Tuesday 4/25 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Wag the Tongue Slowly” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

GOSSIP GIRL — Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) patience is tested when Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a murder victim who had the reputation of being the ultimate office gossip. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) continue to grow closer as they wait to see if Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is able to reverse the effects of the cure. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is one step away from fulfilling a promise. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Kit Boss (#304). Original airdate 4/25/2017.