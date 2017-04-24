× It’s strawberry season!

Virginia Beach, Va. – Strawberry season is back!

Cullipher Farms in Pungo is officially open for “U-pick” season.

They charge a flat rate for two different size picking containers which you get to fill as much as you can, plus you get to keep the basket!

You can choose a large, 4-quart or small, 2-quart basket.

Here’s the pricing for the 2017 season:

USDA Organic: $20/large and $10/small

Conventional: $14/large and $7/small