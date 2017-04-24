It’s strawberry season!
Virginia Beach, Va. – Strawberry season is back!
Cullipher Farms in Pungo is officially open for “U-pick” season.
They charge a flat rate for two different size picking containers which you get to fill as much as you can, plus you get to keep the basket!
You can choose a large, 4-quart or small, 2-quart basket.
Here’s the pricing for the 2017 season:
USDA Organic: $20/large and $10/small
Conventional: $14/large and $7/small
|Pungo Farm Market
1444 Princess Anne Road
|Berry Patch
772 Princess Anne Road
|Hours: Open 7 days a week 9am-6pm
Farmer fresh produce, baked goods, ice cream, jar goods, and more!
What’s in season: strawberries, asparagus, sweet potatoes, leeks, beets, storage onions and potatoes
|Hours: 8am-6pm daily
Upick strawberries, huge kids play area