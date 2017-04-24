Hampton Police investigating robbery at Fast Auto Loans

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery from the Fast Auto Loans located in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

It happened Monday morning around 10:45 a.m.

Police say a man walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He left on foot after receiving the cash.

People were inside the business at the time of the incident but no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask and blue Dickie’s coveralls.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

