Former President Barack Obama to speak in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Former President Barack Obama is set to speak at The Richmond Forum in November.

After Obama gives his address, he will answer questions from the audience.

“President Obama is, by far, the speaker most requested by our subscribers for next season,” commented Forum Executive Director Bill Chapman. “We are extremely proud to be able to announce that President Obama will be coming to The Richmond Forum so soon after leaving office.”

Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have all appeared at the forum, along with other world leaders.