Arkansas executes another inmate

Arkansas has executed Jack Harold Jones for the 1996 rape and murder of Mary Phillips, the first of two executions scheduled Monday night.

“The Phillips family has waited far too long to see justice carried out, and I pray they find peace tonight,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said after the execution.

The execution lasted about 14 minutes, said media witness and Searcy Daily Citizen reporter Tracy Whitaker. Jones appeared coherent as he delivered a two-minute statement focusing on Phillips’ daughter, Lacey, who was not present for the execution.

Jones beat Lacey Williams and left her for dead. “It’s a good thing that it’s done, for her,” Whitaker told CNN affiliate KARK.

Jones was the first of two inmates scheduled for execution Monday in the state’s first double execution since 1999. Marcel Williams, who was convicted in the 1994 rape and murder of Stacy Errickson, is scheduled to follow Jones.

Both men filed emergency petitions Monday evening with the US Supreme Court after a federal appeals court denied their motions for stays. Hours later, the court responded with denials for both.

The two were served their last meals. Jones had fried chicken, potato logs, beef jerky bites, Butterfinger bars and a chocolate milkshake. Williams also had fried chicken and potato logs, along with banana pudding, nachos with chili cheese and jalapenos and Mountain Dew.

Williams and Jones were among eight inmates scheduled by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be executed between April 17 and April 27, before the state’s supply of sedatives used in lethal injection were set to expire.

The governor said the eight executions were necessary to “fulfill the requirement of the law” and to bring closure to victims’ families.

“This evening the rule of law was upheld when the sentence of the jury for Jack Jones was carried out after 20 years of review. The victim’s family has waited patiently for justice during that time. The jury sentenced Jack Jones to death, and his sentence was upheld by judges and reviewed thoroughly in courts of appeal at each level,” Hutchinson said.

“A governor never asks for this responsibility, but I accept it as part of the solemn pledge I made to uphold the law. Jack Jones expressed his willingness to proceed today, and we hope this will help bring closure to the Phillips family.”

The crimes

Jones was convicted in 1996 in Phillips’ rape and murder. He abducted her and her 11-year-old daughter in 1995. The daughter regained consciousness as police photographers took pictures of the crime scene.

“Mary was performing her job as a bookkeeper in Bald Knob on June 6, 1995, when she was strangled to death with a coffee pot cord while her 11-year-old daughter Lacey clung to life a few feet away after being choked and beaten,” Rutledge said.

Williams was found guilty of forcing Errickson into her car at gunpoint and making her withdraw money at several ATMs in transactions caught on camera. Her body was found two weeks later.

How they got to this point

The eight inmates joined in a last-minute lawsuit challenging the clemency process, arguing the state’s compressed schedule did not allow time for the state board to consider their cases. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals denied them relief, and only one received a clemency recommendation.

The inmates also sued over the sedative used in the three-drug protocol. Their attorneys argued that the drug midazolam does not effectively prevent a painful death. The lawsuit went to the US Supreme Court, which ultimately denied a motion for a stay.

The first execution was carried out Thursday. Three were scheduled for this week, including the two on Monday.

Four are on hold pending appeal.

Williams had argued that he will likely experience severe pain during the execution because of his medical conditions, and that the lethal injection amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. The decision came hours after the court denied Williams a stay based on ineffective counsel claims in his 1997 trial

The appeals court also declined inmate Jones’ request for a stay based on a claim that the state’s new lethal injection protocol will inflict cruel and unusual punishment.

Last double execution was 1999

On April 20, Arkansas executed Ledell Lee, who was convicted in 1995 of murdering a woman in her home two years earlier. Lee maintained up until his death that he was innocent. He became the first person put to death in Arkansas since 2005.

Lee’s execution followed a flurry of court rulings Thursday, capped by the US Supreme Court’s denial of multiple requests for stays of execution.

Amnesty International said it was a “shameful day,” and that the state was treating people “as though they have a sell-by date.”

Arkansas’ last double execution was on September 8, 1999, according to the Department of Corrections. Thirty-one states use the death penalty, with lethal injection being the primary method. US executions fell to a 25-year low last year.