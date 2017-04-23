Woman displaced following Hampton kitchen fire

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a reported kitchen fire in at a home located on St. Albans Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke coming from the back of a large ranch style home, according to release.

All occupants were reported to be out of the home before fire crews arrived. Fire crews were able to get into the home, conducted a quick knock down and extinguished the fire.

A fire department spokesperson says search of the home was conducted and found no other occupants inside the home. The fire was extinguished within 5 to 10 minutes.

The resident told firefighters that paper products were left on the stove and caught fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen area.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross was notified to help provide shelter for the resident.