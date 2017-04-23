Norfolk State tops Coppin State 8-4, wins ninth straight game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A quick start at the plate staked Norfolk State to a big early advantage and the Spartans held on for an 8-4 win over Coppin State to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday at Marty L. Miller Field.

The Spartans (21-14, 14-3 MEAC North) outhit Coppin State (9-25, 6-11) 12-5 in game 1 of Saturday's scheduled doubleheader. Game 2, however, was suspended due to rain with one out in the bottom of the third and NSU leading 5-0. The game will only be made up later in the season if it has bearing on the final MEAC Northern Division standings.

In the completed game, Brian Beard batted 3-for-4 while Justin Burrell, Johnny Mayer and Ismael Herrera had two hits each for NSU. Alex Mauricio (4-3) earned the win on the mound after allowing just two hits and three unearned runs over five innings. He walked two and struck out three.

In game 2, the Spartans scored five unearned runs in the first after notching three hits and benefittng from five Eagle errors in the frame. Burrell and Hall hit RBI doubles in the inning, and three more NSU runs scored as a result of CSU miscues.

The Spartans return to action Wednesday in a 5 p.m. non-conference game at North Carolina Central.