Norfolk cat cafe hiring part-time workers

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’re a cat lover, this might be your calling.

Catnip Cat Cafe is hiring for part-time positions until Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

According to the cafe’s Facebook page, “Job responsibilities include customer service, caring for the cats, cleaning, feeding the cats, adoption interviews/facilitation, cleaning the litter boxes and similar tasks.”

Here’s how to apply:

Email a single page resume with recent, relevant work history to contact@catnipcafe.com by April 27 at 5 p.m.

Include in your email a brief statement that is 100 words or less describing why you want to work at the cafe

After reviewing resumes, the cafe will contact a select few applicants for interviews.

“We are anticipating mass quantities of responsible, qualified applicants so we appreciate your patience and understanding as we have a very limited number of positions available and will not be able to respond to questions, follow-ups and additional correspondence outside of resume submissions,” the cafe’s Facebook page said.

