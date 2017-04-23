Inaugural Barry Behrman 9-Ball tournament pays homage to the billiards pioneer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On the one-year anniversary of the late Barry Behrman's passing, there will be the first champion of the inaugural Barry Behrman Spring Open 9-Ball tournament.

Behrman passed away at age 70 on April 23, 2016. He was the owner of Q-Masters Billiards in Virginia Beach, the largest pool hall in America, and the driving force behind the U.S. Open 9-Ball

Championship.

More than 45 of Hampton Roads and the nations top pool shooters are convening in Virginia Beach for the two-day tournament.

All though they're shooting for the prize winnings, remembering a local pool pioneer is the reason they're spending the weekend in the pool hall. "There's been a huge outpouring of support not only in the billiard community, but the community in Hampton Roads," said Behrman's son Brady. "It's really exciting to bring this event to Hampton Roads to remember him."

The tournament concludes on April 23.