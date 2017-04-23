Frito-Lay recalls several potato chip products due to salmonella concerns

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling select Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning, according to the FDA.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella experience fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

A supplier recently recalled a seasonal blend that includes jalapeno powder that could contain Salmonella. Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall the product as a precaution.

The products included in the recall were distributed through retail stores and food service and vending machines in the U.S.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are being recalled, including Jalapeno Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

People who have purchased the products are advised not to eat them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA to remove the recalled product from store shelves.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visitwww.jalapenochiprecall.com.