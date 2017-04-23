× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more scattered rain and storms early this week

Tracking more scattered rain and storms early this week….Don’t put away your umbrella just yet. We are tracking more rain and storms early this week.

As we move through our Sunday night, expect scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm as a frontal system lingers over the Carolinas. Some light to moderate rain is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Winds will blow in from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

On Monday, we’ll be tracking more scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, causing some localized flooding. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will blow in from the northeast between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, which could cause some tidal flooding around high tide. High tide at Sewells Point Monday evening is at 8:26 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Tuesday as low pressure strengthens as it moves up the coast. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Our winds will pick up a bit more from the northeast, which could lead to more tidal flooding around high tide. High tide at Sewells Point Tuesday morning is at 8:57 a.m. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s.

As low pressure pushes away from the area on Wednesday, we will begin to see drier air move in. Highs will climb into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be back in the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm (70%). Breezy. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm (70%). Windy. High temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: NE-E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (80%). Windy. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds: E/NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

