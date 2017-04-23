× First Warning Forecast: Our soggy stretch of weather continues

Our soggy stretch of weather continues….Get ready for more rainy weather over the next few days.

As we move through our Sunday, expect scattered showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms as a front stalls over the Carolinas. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, which could cause some localized flooding. There will likely be some dry breaks with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will blow in from the east between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Monday, keep that rain gear nearby. We’re tracking more scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Again, some of the rain could be heavy at times, causing some localized flooding. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will blow in from the northeast between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

We’re tracking more scattered showers and storms on Tuesday as low pressure moves up the coast and intensifies. Our winds will pick up from the northeast, which could lead to some tidal flooding around high tide. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s.

As low pressure pushes away from the area on Wednesday, we will begin to see drier air move in. Highs will climb into the 70s Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be in the 80s by Thursday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm (70%). Breezy. High temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm (80%). Breezy. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorm (80%). Windy. High temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1999 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

