Thieves smash window, steal electronics from Suffolk T-mobile store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a breaking and entering at the T-mobile store in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

The call in on Thursday at 1:19 a.m.

Police say five people, believed to be juveniles, entered the store after breaking the glass in the front door. They left approximately one minute later after taking several electronic items.

Surveillance video shows the robbers wearing black hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.