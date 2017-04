Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - On this week's Locker Room, Mitch Brown highlighted the two Virginia school's yet to hold their spring games, Virginia Tech & UVA. In the NFL, the Redskins 2017 schedule was released and they made sure to lock up one of their key role players on offense from the 2016 season.

Also on the Locker Room, the Indianapolis Colts signed a former VCU basketball player to a contract this week.