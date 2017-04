OUTER BANKS, N.C. – “Manhattan,” a shark named after the borough of New York City, pinged off the coast of the Outer Banks Wednesday evening.

Manhattan is a 5 foot, 72 pound white shark pup.

According to OCEARCH’s website, the shark was near┬áthe area around 8:50 p.m.

Manhattan’s was tagged in Montauk, New York on August 23, 2016.

As of Saturday, he has traveled a total of 1,159.721 miles.