Pedestrian killed after Hampton hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman has died after someone struck her with a car and drove away early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received several calls just after 2 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian/auto-accident that happened in the 400 block of Woodview Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the victim was in the parking lot when she was hit by a white Dodge sedan. The driver left the scene before police arrived.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that will help police is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.