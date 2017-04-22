× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More soggy weather ahead

Our soggy stretch of weather continues on Sunday with scattered showers early in the day and the chance for more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It won’t be wet from beginning to end. We do expect periods of dry weather during the day. Expect high temperatures only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The soggy weather continues as you head back to work on Monday. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy at times as an area of low pressure moves up the coast and intensifies.

Showers and storms will likely linger into Tuesday, along with a gusty northeast wind. That will also enhance our tides, meaning some flooding is possible at times of high tide.

As the low moves away from the area, rain chances drop on Wednesday and temperatures start to really heat up. We’ll be back in the mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon and into the 80s for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1984 Heavy Rain: 1.60″ Richmond

Patrick Rockey

Chief Meteorologist

