Newport News student makes it to finals of Radio Disney contest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Eight-year-old Cartier Carey is one of three finalists in a national Radio Disney contest.

Thousands of young people entered the Radio Disney Shape the Spotlight Contest.

The winner of the contest will attend the 2017 Radio Disney Awards and present an award on stage.

The public can vote for Cartier through 11:59 p.m. on April 23 on the Radio Disney app and on the website.

Click here to vote for Cartier!

The Radio Disney Awards will air on Sunday, April 30 on Disney Channel. Since Cartier is one of the three top finalists, he and three guests will go to Los Angeles for the show courtesy of Disney.