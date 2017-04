Newport News, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the head.

This happened in the 600 block of Ridley Circle just before 6 P.M. Saturday evening.

Officials tell News 3 the victim is a 32-year-old man.

He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have limited suspect information at this time.

Stay with News 3 as we continue to follow this developing story.