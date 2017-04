CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Thousands of rubber ducks floated down the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday, all part of the 11th annual Hampton Roads Rubber Duck Race!

The first place winner received $10,000. Other lucky ducks received prize packages valued at over $1,750.

Thousands of spectators cheered on their ducks and enjoyed the food, music, games and fun.

The event benefits┬áthe Children’s Health Investment Program.